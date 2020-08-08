GINcoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $7,380.79 and $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,774.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.03323706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.02619781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00494562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00803927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00799285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00059107 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00016592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

