Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Glaukos stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 821,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,774. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 99.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 819,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

