Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $5.64 on Friday, hitting $43.45. 821,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.78. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

