Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.62%.

GLBZ stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

