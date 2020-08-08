Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.45 ($2.71).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLEN. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

GLEN stock traded down GBX 5.78 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 174.56 ($2.15). The company had a trading volume of 34,794,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.19. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($28.73). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.04.

Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

