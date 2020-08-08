Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.82. 855,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,487. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,897,833. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

