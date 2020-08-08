Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

