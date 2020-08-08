GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $383,339.58 and approximately $1,295.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

