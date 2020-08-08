Globant (GLOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Globant has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.47 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOB opened at $178.88 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $185.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.52 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $152.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

