GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $0.0171

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One GNY token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $2,894.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.02 or 0.01978488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00193995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00111204 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

