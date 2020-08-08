GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $245,281.64 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. GoByte has a market cap of $245,281.64 and approximately $8,791.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011937 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

