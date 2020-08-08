Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Godaddy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Shares of Godaddy stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $77.88. 2,322,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $265,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $11,854,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.