Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.63%. Godaddy updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,036. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $85.46.

A number of analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $26,082.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $11,854,326. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

