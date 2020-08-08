Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 22,610 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gogo by 3.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 1,158,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,970. The company has a market cap of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

