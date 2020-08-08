Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is Ruffer LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP cut its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,232,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,532 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up about 4.7% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.38% of Gold Fields worth $121,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 30.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 2,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,013 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Gold Fields by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,582.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 1,845,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $6,994,000. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $13.08. 7,215,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,505,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.