Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Down 5.4% in July

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSV shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

