Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $319,600.41 and $17.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00496184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.