Goldcoin Price Up 77.4% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $317,599.82 and $38.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00495880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

