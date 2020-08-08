Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) Stock Price Down 4%

Golden Minerals Company (NASDAQ:AUMN)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 2,017,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,184,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

