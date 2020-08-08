GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $150,503.21 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market cap of $150,503.21 and $3,161.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002472 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

