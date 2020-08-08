Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,590. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.93.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

