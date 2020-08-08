Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $51,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,590. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.93. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

