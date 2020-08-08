GoldMint Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $434,698.81 and approximately $660.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.01969770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00110382 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

