Golem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.60 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $68.47 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, CoinExchange, Cobinhood and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00106823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.01978244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111102 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Braziliex, BitBay, HitBTC, Zebpay, Coinbe, Bittrex, ABCC, CoinExchange, BigONE, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX, Iquant, OOOBTC, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Cobinhood, YoBit, Bitbns, GOPAX, WazirX, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bithumb and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

