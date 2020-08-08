Golem Reaches Market Cap of $65.27 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $65.27 million and $15.51 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, CoinExchange, Iquant and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.01980026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Cryptopia, OOOBTC, Gate.io, DragonEX, Coinbe, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bitbns, YoBit, Mercatox, Livecoin, WazirX, Cobinhood, Poloniex, OKEx, BigONE, Bithumb, GOPAX, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Tidex, Iquant, Braziliex, BitMart, Liqui, Koinex, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Tux Exchange and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

