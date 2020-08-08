GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,801,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.47. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

