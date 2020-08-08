Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,895. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.73. 401,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.61. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.