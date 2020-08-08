Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $243,311.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,895. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 191,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

