Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Graham worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 17.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,641. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,361,000.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.