Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,623 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,877,664 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.81. The company had a trading volume of 818,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

