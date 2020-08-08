Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,467 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Spotify in the first quarter worth about $30,959,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spotify by 1,608.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 165,958 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Spotify stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.60 and a 200-day moving average of $177.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

