Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,330 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $342.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,801. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $343.74. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.