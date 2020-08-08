Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,301 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.14. 1,903,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,952. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

