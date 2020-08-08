Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $24.11 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,591 shares of company stock valued at $13,224,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,728,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,809,708. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $755.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $208.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

