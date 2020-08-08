Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 521,321 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNMK stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,936. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,027 shares of company stock worth $280,424 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

