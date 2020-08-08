Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Rogers worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. 90,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $157.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.