Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Proofpoint worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 141,761 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Proofpoint by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Proofpoint by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,300 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $152,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,982 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.68.

Proofpoint stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.10. 555,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 1.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

