Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,276 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.97% of Central Pacific Financial worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPF. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 116,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,739. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose purchased 1,900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.