Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,504,000 after purchasing an additional 632,557 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 758,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 441,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,266,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79,535 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,825. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.