Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $100,251,879. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $226.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

