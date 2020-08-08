Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Dmc Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOM. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,188. The firm has a market cap of $471.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Dmc Global Inc has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analysts anticipate that Dmc Global Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.