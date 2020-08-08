Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,816 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

DIS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.93. 16,077,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,550,309. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

