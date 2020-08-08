Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,391 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $390,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,628 shares of company stock worth $11,423,804. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

Shares of ILMN traded down $43.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.66. 4,265,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,681. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

