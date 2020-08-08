Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 69,378 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,378 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $27,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $82.47. 9,168,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

