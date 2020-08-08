Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,160 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,158,000 after purchasing an additional 173,794 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,735,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,293 shares of company stock valued at $22,199,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

DXCM traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.70. The stock had a trading volume of 928,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

