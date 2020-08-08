Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $7.99 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 442,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Methanex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $51,606,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Methanex stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,403. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.