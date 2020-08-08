Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $9.66 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Slack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Slack by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

NYSE:WORK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,344,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,009,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,985.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,277,789 shares of company stock valued at $75,801,188. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

