Graphcoin (GRPH) Achieves Market Cap of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00449305 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014099 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003416 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013693 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.