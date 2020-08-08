GravityCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $468.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $329,226.33 and approximately $468.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00110096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.01969978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00192280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110275 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,260,576 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

