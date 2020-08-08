Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,510 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.57.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

